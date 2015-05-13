Liverani leaves Orient

Leyton Orient have confirmed that Fabio Liverani has left his role as manager of the club.

Former Genoa boss Liverani took over from Mauro Milanese in December, but was unable to prevent Orient from sliding into League Two.

"We announce today that Fabio Liverani will be leaving his role as manager of the club by mutual consent," an Orient statement read.

"His assistants, Maurizio Cantarelli and Marcello Donatelli, will also be leaving the club.

"The club would like to thank Fabio, Maurizio and Marcello for their efforts this season, and we wish them all the best for the future.

"The club will now focus on rebuilding for next season, in the hope that we can make a swift return to League One.

"We do not underestimate the challenge that we will face in the coming season, but the players and staff will work together to achieve the success that our loyal fans deserve. We thank you for your ongoing support."