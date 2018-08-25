Liverpool 1 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Salah strike maintains perfect start

Liverpool maintained their 100 per cent record in the early weeks of the Premier League season thanks to Saturday's 1-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Mohamed Salah, the Golden Boot winner last term, scored the only goal of the game midway through the first half to net his second of the new campaign - a precise curling finish from Roberto Firmino's assist.

Firmino had already been superbly denied by Mat Ryan by that stage, but the Australian was not given the thorough examination he might have expected at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's men never looked likely to relinquish their lead, however, as Brighton threatened only sporadically, allowing new goalkeeper Alisson and his back four to pick up a third straight clean sheet to kick off 2018-19.

Liverpool began brightly and within 15 minutes had seen Ryan pull off a sensational save to keep out Firmino's downward header and Trent Alexander-Arnold curl a free-kick against the crossbar.

The Reds soon took the lead as James Milner robbed Yves Bissouma high up the field and the ball was worked to the right from Sadio Mane to Firmino to Salah, whose first-time finish glanced in off the far post via Ryan's fingertips.

Klopp's men were given a let-off early in the second period as an off-balance Anthony Knockaert shot wide from a promising position inside the box.

There were a couple more nervy moments as the clock ticked down, including Alisson's fine save to keep out Pascal Gross' 89th-minute header, which allowed Liverpool to preserve their status as the only side in the division yet to concede a goal.



What it means: Liverpool the early pace-setters after City slip

The Reds are seen as the likeliest side to challenge dominant defending champions Manchester City, who drew 1-1 at Wolves earlier in the day. A two-point advantage, even at this fledging stage, is undoubtedly welcome for Klopp and his men.

Pat on the back: Fab three provide cutting edge when it counts

Perhaps predictably, Mane, Firmino and Salah were all involved in the decisive moment, linking up to good effect to allow the Egyptian to net his 29th goal in as many Anfield outings.

Boot up the backside: Tough baptism for Bissouma

Perhaps harsh to single out the 21-year-old making his first Premier League start, but it was he who was caught in possession by Milner for Salah's goal as Liverpool executed their trademark high press.

What's next?

A testing trip to Leicester City next weekend for Liverpool, who have lost three of their last four trips to the King Power Stadium. After a midweek EFL Cup tie with Southampton, Brighton host Fulham on Saturday.