Liverpool almost out of title race, says Mourinho

Brendan Rodgers' men already trail Premier League leaders Chelsea by 12 points ahead of their meeting at Anfield.

Liverpool's title challenge took a huge hit in the corresponding fixture last season, and Mourinho believes it could happen again.

"I expect a game where Liverpool know that, if they lose, they are 15 points behind," he said.

"If they are 15 points behind in November, obviously it's not over but it's difficult.

"If they win, nine points behind is different to 15. It's a very good motivation for them. So I expect them to try and win.

"But our intention is to win. Our intention is, when we have the ball, to score goals."

Mourinho, whose side are unbeaten in 10 league games and top the table by four points, believes Chelsea have endured the toughest start to the campaign of any team.

"I feel we have had the hardest start. In our first 11 games we'll have gone to [Manchester] United, [Manchester] City and Liverpool," he said.

"Normally you'd accept three losses from our first 11 matches. But we are getting important points everywhere."