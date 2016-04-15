Liverpool already like Klopp's Dortmund team, says Howe

Jurgen Klopp has already made Liverpool like his successful Borussia Dortmund team, according to AFC Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe.

The two teams meet in the Premier League on Sunday after the Reds' astonishing 5-4 aggregate Europa League victory over the Bundesliga side on Thursday, which saw them score three times in the final 24 minutes of their quarter-final second leg at Anfield.

Howe was hugely impressed by Liverpool's victory over Klopp's former club and paid tribute to the impact that his opposite number has made to the Reds' style of play since taking over last October.

"It was one of those famous European nights at Anfield and the way they came back was really impressive," said Howe, whose Bournemouth side are only seven points adrift of eighth-placed Liverpool.

"You can see the work Jurgen Klopp has done with his team. They are a strong side and he is imprinting his ideas on them, you can see that with the way they press and work.

"That is a hallmark of his Borussia Dortmund team and you can see he has implemented that on his players at Liverpool."

Howe is expecting Liverpool to make some changes following their gruelling clash against Dortmund but does not think that will have a huge bearing on the challenge facing Bournemouth.

He continued: "I think we will possibly see a different team because they might rotate their side - they have some big games to come.

"We will anticipate a hard-working and full of energy Liverpool team. You can't predict them too much; we have to focus on what we are going to do."