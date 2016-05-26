Liverpool and Dortmund in for Guerreiro

Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund have tabled bids for Lorient left-back Raphael Guerreiro, according to the French club's vice-president.

Alex Hayes says the French-born defender – part of Portugal's squad for Euro 2016 – is in high demand, but will only leave the Ligue 1 outfit if the price is right.

"No one wants to see Raphael leave, especially the president," he is quoted as telling Ouest-France.

"He will only be transferred if a club makes an offer that we can't refuse. For the moment four major foreign clubs, including Dortmund and Liverpool, have made an offer.

"The fourth one shouldn't take too long to be made, but for the moment none of them satisfy us.

"We're calm. We don't need to sell to balance the books."

Guerreiro scored three goals in 34 league appearances for Lorient last season.