Liverpool are not Barcelona – Klopp cautious of Roma comeback

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool are not assured of a place in the Champions League final despite leading 5-0 against Roma in the first leg of the semi-final before conceding two away goals.

A sensational individual performance from Mohamed Salah, who scored a first-half brace and produced two assists after the break, built a 5-0 lead at a deafening Anfield on Tuesday.

But, after Salah was substituted, Roma scored late away goals through Edin Dzeko and Diego Perotti, ensuring a repeat of the Giallorossi's stunning 3-0 home win over Barcelona in the last round would send them through.

"I learned tonight we can still win in Rome, they need to score against us," Klopp told a post-match news conference.

"We are not Barcelona, they are one of the best two or three teams in the world and won so many things - we didn't. We will fight with all we have.

"It's much better than I expected before the game but already I'm more interested in the Stoke game than the second leg against Roma.

"The atmosphere tonight was absolutely outstanding and everyone who has a ticket I expect the same on Saturday [at home against Stoke City], because we need it.

"It's a massive game, we need to be ready, we will try everything we can to be ready for that."

Two goals. Two assists. One Man of the Match award. April 24, 2018

A first-half injury suffered by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain cast a shadow over a remarkable Liverpool display, with Klopp downbeat on the England midfielder.

The German also suggested Roma were fortunate to be awarded a penalty for a handball by James Milner, Perotti converting from 12 yards.

"To be honest the biggest blow in the dressing room is [Oxlade-Chamberlain's] injury. Conceding two goals is not what we want but we can't change it, that's football," Klopp said.

"The boys played a brilliant game over a very long period and even in the last few minutes when we conceded - Dejan [Lovren] played a world-class game but he misjudged a ball, usually it's no problem if the full-back is in the right position.

"Trent [Alexander-Arnold] is in the wrong position, but they won all the balls before. They get in a good position and can score. We made one mistake, the referee made one mistake [for the penalty], two goals for them, that's how it is."