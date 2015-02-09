Liverpool to assess trio ahead of Spurs clash

Brazilian midfielder Coutinho lasted 56 minutes of Saturday's Merseyside derby against Everton before coming off with a knee injury, while winger Sterling was also substituted in the closing stages due to a foot problem.

Lallana was not included for the trip to Goodison Park, the former Southampton man having been troubled by a calf complaint recently.

However, manager Brendan Rodgers is hopeful that all three will be fit when Tottenham visit Anfield.

"Phil Coutinho had a knock on his knee and Raheem had a knock on his foot," Rodgers told the club's official website.

"We had fresh players on the bench to bring on and hopefully they will be fit for Tuesday."

On Lallana, Rodgers added: "We need to see how he is but he has a big possibility for Tuesday."