Liverpool the best club for Klopp, says Mainz president

Mainz president Harald Strutz sees Liverpool as the best place for Jurgen Klopp to thrive as a manager.

The ex-Borussia Dortmund boss has been a hit with players and fans alike since arriving on Merseyside last October and boosted his reputation with a 4-0 International Champions Cup victory over Barcelona at Wembley on Saturday.

Strutz sees Klopp's career choice as a "beautiful" one, believing that Liverpool perfectly complement his belief of how football should be played.

Klopp will go up against his ex-employers in a friendly in Mainz on Sunday - just one day after their win over Barca - and Strutz cannot wait for the occasion.

"For me, it was beautiful that he decided to go to Liverpool," Strutz told the Liverpool Echo.

"I am of the opinion that it is the best club for him, for his mentality, for the kind of human being that he is and the way he likes to play football.

"He will be supported by all the people of Liverpool and I saw a lot of good things from their time in the Europa League last season.

"It is the best decision he ever made. I'm very happy that we have the opportunity to meet him again in Mainz against his Liverpool team. The Mainz people will be really delighted to see him."

Liverpool finished eighth in the Premier League last season and lost out in the finals of both the League Cup and Europa League.