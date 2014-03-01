Liverpool boss Rodgers hails selfless Suarez

Suarez is the Premier League's top scorer this season with 23 goals in just 22 appearances, but has not found the net in his last four top-flight outings.

The Uruguayan last scored in Liverpool's 4-0 Merseyside derby victory over Everton on January 28, but the Anfield outfit have still taken 10 points from their four fixtures since then - scoring 13 times in the process.

Daniel Sturridge has taken on the title challengers' main goalscoring duties, finding the net five times in those games as part of a run of scoring in eight consecutive Premier League appearances.

However, manager Rodgers has insisted Suarez remains hugely important to his side, adding that their success without his goals is indicative of Liverpool's development as a team.

"There was a spotlight on him this year and last year and that was because of his goals, but I think it shows we are about the collective," said the Northern Irishman.

"Of the last 33 goals we have scored, he has got four. That really shows we are a team, but that doesn't diminish his influence on our team.

"Nearly 50 per cent of the goals we score either come from him or are assisted by him. It shows you the influence he has (and) it is also a great pointer to what he is.

"People maybe looked at him and thought that he plays for himself but he has been a remarkable team player for us."