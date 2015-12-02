Liverpool can challenge for silverware - Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp put his side's emphatic League Cup quarter-final thrashing of Southampton down to work ethic rather than "magic ideas".

A Divock Origi hat-trick, Daniel Sturridge brace and Jordon Ibe goal saw Liverpool to a 6-1 win at St Mary's on Wednesday.

It marked a seventh win in 11 games in charge for Klopp, who replaced Brendan Rodgers at the helm in October.

Klopp played down his impact as he lauded his team, who sit sixth in the Premier League ahead of a trip to Newcastle United on Sunday.

"We do not have magic ideas," the German told Sky Sports.

"It's about working hard. You cannot be in Liverpool because of the weather, so it must be because of the football club.

"We need luck with injuries but the squad is strong enough for us to be challengers.

"At the moment, we don't have to be any more than that. If you shoot the ball between the posts, it's better than when you don't do it."

Liverpool fell behind to a Sadio Mane header in the opening minute, but were 3-1 up at the break thanks to Sturridge's brace and Origi's goal, before completing the job after the interval.

Sturridge started for the first time since the Merseyside derby in October and Klopp said the England international's impact for the rest of the campaign would come down to management.

"This isn't the first time we've talked about this [Sturridge's fitness]. We try to do what we can to keep him fit," he said.

"Sometimes it can be bad luck, even for a long period, but he felt good during the game and at the end of it.

"He doesn't have to play in all the games, but if we can decide when is the right moment to fight, and when is the right moment for recovery, everything should be okay."