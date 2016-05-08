Liverpool cannot wait for Europa League final - Allen

Joe Allen believes the whole city of Liverpool is excited for the Europa League final, after the midfielder was on target in a routine 2-0 Premier League win against Watford at Anfield on Sunday.

Allen opened the scoring for Jurgen Klopp's side, sliding in to finish off a knock down by Christian Benteke late in the first half.

And Roberto Firmino sealed the points in the second half with a deflected strike that Heurelho Gomes could not keep out, although Liverpool were grateful to Simon Mignolet for a key save to deny Odion Ighalo.

Liverpool will face Sevilla in the Europa League final on May 18 after beating Villarreal 3-0 on Thursday and Allen was delighted with a second home win in three days, despite Klopp making eight changes to the starting XI.

"Great win, credit to Simon for the save," Allen said. "He has done that all season. We'd prefer it if we didn't have to rely on him making saves like that, but it was a good performance.

"We've been able to freshen things up and still get good performances and results so it's good for the whole squad.

"When you get through to a final and you're part of a good run it's always a good place to be and I think everyone connected to Liverpool can't wait for the final in Basle.

"We want to use every opportunity we get to go out on the pitch to build our confidence and get our levels up for games like that."