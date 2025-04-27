Watch Liverpool vs Spurs: Live streams, TV channel, kick-off time as Reds could seal Premier League title today

Watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur today in a game that could well see Liverpool officially crowned Premier League champions.

Liverpool vs Spurs key information • Date: Sunday, 27 April 2025. • Kick-off time: 4.30pm BST / 11.30am ET • Venue: Anfield, Liverpool • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) | Peacock (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Liverpool only need one point to be confirmed as the winners of the 2024/2025 Premier League. The trophy ceremony would have to wait until their final home game against Crystal Palace in May, but avoiding defeat against Spurs would seal Liverpool's 20th top-division league title.

It's almost impossible to see Arne Slot's men not winning the league from here, so it's more a case of when rather than if, but they'd dearly love to seal the deal at Anfield on what would be a momentous day, even without the trophy in hand.

The visitors are Spurs, who are simply praying for a miserable season to end. Ange Postecoglou's side are still in the hunt for the Europa League crown but sitting 16th in the Premier League it has been a league campaign to forget.

If you want to watch this one unfold, then follow along as our handy guide brings you all the details on how to watch Liverpool vs Spurs online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Liverpool vs Spurs in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Liverpool vs Spurs on TV on Sky Sports Main Event today.

Coverage starts at 4pm following the conclusion of Bournemouth vs Manchester United.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, and while existing Sky customers can stream using Sky Go, Now TV is the streaming partner for those looking for less of a commitment. You can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six month.

Watch Liverpool vs Spurs in the US

In the US, fans can watch Liverpool vs Spurs on Peacock today, with kick-off at 11.30am EDT.

Peacock is the NBC-owned streaming platform that carries around half of all Premier League games each week. Subscriptions start from $7.99 a month.

Watch Liverpool vs Spurs from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Liverpool vs Spurs is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Liverpool vs Spurs streams globally

► How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

Can I watch Liverpool vs Spurs in Canada? Liverpool vs Spurs is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Spurs in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Liverpool vs Spurs on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the 2024/2025 season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Spurs in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Liverpool vs Spurs on Sky Sport Now, which costs $49.99 a month if you're looking for the streaming package.