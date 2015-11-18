Liverpool CEO Ayre: Gerrard reunion on the cards

Steven Gerrard could be in line to face Liverpool for the first time next year after chief executive Ian Ayre admitted the club are considering a pre-season tour of the United States in 2016.

Liverpool travelled across the Atlantic in 2014 in preparation for their Premier League campaign and are widely expected to announce a return, which could include a reunion with former captain Gerrard, who left for LA Galaxy at the start of the season.

Ayre has revealed he will discuss the idea with Gerrard prior to the final decision.

"Absolutely, that's something we have on our radar of ideas," he told the BBC.

"Steven is back in Liverpool at the moment and I'm sure we'll get a chance to catch up and see what he thinks about that as an idea.

"It's brilliant we have Steven in the US market, he's been such a great servant to Liverpool and for him to be here - hopefully telling people how great the club is, if they don’t already know.

"That can only be good for us."

Liverpool spent time in Boston, New York, Chicago, Charlotte and Miami on their last tour to the US but Ayre admits the former England skipper's history will be taken into consideration.

"We'll come to the US next summer for certain," he added. "We don't have any information of where. We're trying to look at maybe the west coast, and a little bit of the east coast.

"Typically we've done the east coast in the past so maybe the west coast, but still negotiating with various people and who and where we'll play, but we're always excited.

"We've done it before and always get a great reception, so we look forward to it."