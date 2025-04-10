Liverpool star's agent 'would love' for him to join Real Madrid, but concedes move is now 'impossible'

Liverpool are close to a conclusion on the contract situation that has so far plagued this year, with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah set to sign new two-year deals, though the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold is still unclear.

Real Madrid look increasingly likely to sign Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer in the summer, with reports highlighting how the Liverpool man has already agreed terms on a move to the Bernabeu.

But while the full-back looks set to end up in the Spanish capital later this year, the agent of another key Reds player has revealed that he "would love" for him to play for Los Blancos in the future despite them still having three years remaining on their current deal.

Liverpool star's agent dreams of Real Madrid move

Alexander-Arnold looks set to depart Anfield this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool signed Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023 for £34m, with the Dutchman developing into a key player for the first team under Arne Slot after a largely underwhelming first team at Anfield. Having struggled for game time at Bayern, Gravenberch and his agent, Jose Fortes Rodriguez, wanted to leave, with Liverpool the best destination for him to continue his development.

"Ryan needed playing time to develop," Rodriguez told Marca. "I told Nagelsmann [Bayern's coach at the time] that if he didn't play, he would leave. We were clear that he had to go to Liverpool; he fit in perfectly with this team."

Gravenberch has been key for Liverpool this season (Image credit: Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Now, though, Rodriguez has made clear his desire for the midfielder to play for Real Madrid in the future, despite Gravenberch's Liverpool deal running until 2028. He does also concede that the 22-year-old's performances and contract length makes him indispensable.

"He's good enough for Real Madrid," Rodriguez added. "We would love for him to play for them, but Liverpool would ask for a lot of money.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I know they've had their eye on him, but now it's impossible."

Now valued at €70m by Transfermarkt, there is potential that Gravenberch could sign for Real Madrid in the future if he decides to run his contract down at Liverpool. He will be just 26 when his current deal expires, offering him the perfect opportunity to sign for Los Blancos - provided they still want him, of course.

Gravenberch challenges for the ball (Image credit: Getty Images)

There was an opportunity for Gravenberch to sign for Barcelona early in his career as well, but he decided to stay at Ajax and gain regular first team experience there before expanding his horizons.

"When Ryan was 16, Barca called us," Rodriguez said. "They wanted to sign him, but his father and I prioritised his development. At Ajax, he was able to develop in a way that he possibly wouldn't have at Barca."