Liverpool report: Reds in pole position ahead of Chelsea and Manchester United to sign Ajax superstar Antony

Liverpool have the edge over Chelsea and Manchester United in a transfer tussle over Ajax wing wizard Anthony.

That's according to reports that claim that despite the Merseysiders having tied up a deal for Luis Diaz and arranged to sign Fabio Carvalho on in the dying embers of the January window – with Carvalho falling through but likely to be completed in the summer – the Reds still have an appetite to strengthen out wide.

The Blues, too, have an array of options in attack but may well look to shift out a few stars at the end of the season. Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz all arrived for big fees and have had mixed fortunes in west London, with manager Thomas Tuchel looking to get more goals from his recently-crowned world champions.

Antony has thrived in Amsterdam since becoming the record signing at the Johan Cruyff Arena. A right-winger who displays flair and creativity in abudance, the 21-year-old is on the radar for a number of European sides, having notched 39 goal involvements in 71 appearances to date.

90min reports that Liverpool have been tracking the wide man since his Sao Paulo days. With the future of Mohamed Salah still uncertain and the Egyptian only tied to Anfield until 2023, a replacement may be necessary – and with Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino growing older, added world-class depth could stand the Reds in good stead, anyway.

Liverpool and Chelsea aren't alone in their pursuit of the samba star, either, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games with his country last summer. Both Manchester clubs are reportedly keeping tabs on Antony – and if Manchester United give their manager's job to current de Godenzonen boss, Erik ten Hag, the coach could take the player with him, having already admitted it would be hard to keep him in the Eredivisie.

"He is going through an incredibly beautiful development. Especially if we perform in the Champions League, then it is clear that he will come into the spotlight and be interesting for a lot of clubs," Ten Hag revealed this season.

Antony is valued at £31.5m by Transfermarkt.

More Liverpool stories

RATED! Every Premier League club's January transfer window

DEADLINE DAY Here's why Liverpool are still likely to land Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho

LUIS DIAZ Everything you need to know about Liverpool’s new signing