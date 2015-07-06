Liverpool confirm O'Driscoll appointment

Liverpool have confirmed Sean O'Driscoll has joined the club as Brendan Rodgers' assistant manager.

Former Bournemouth, Doncaster Rovers and Nottingham Forest manager O'Driscoll moves to Anfield after Rodgers' former assistants Colin Pascoe and Mike Marsh were sacked last month.

In addition to the appointment of O'Driscoll, Pepijn Lijnders has also been hired to a new role of first-team development coach following 12 months working with the Merseyside club's youth system.

Rodgers told Liverpool's official website: "My admiration for Sean, as a professional, is well documented. He is someone with a clear vision and philosophy and has proved he has the ability to transfer that knowledge, through his coaching, to the players.

"I am looking forward to working with him and also learning from his experiences and gaining valuable knowledge from his expertise."

O'Driscoll, who most recently worked with England's Under-19s side, added: "I am excited to be joining one of the world's most iconic football clubs.

"The hallmark of any successful club is its culture and that comes from the people who work there, from the chief executive and first-team manager to those people behind the scenes whose faces may not be known but who are the lifeblood of the club."

Liverpool finished a disappointing sixth in the Premier League, missing out on qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

However, the club have already invested heavily in a bid to get back into the top four, bringing in the likes of Roberto Firmino, Nathaniel Clyne, James Milner and Danny Ings.