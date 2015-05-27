Liverpool defender Toure targeting trophies

Kolo Toure plans to use his experience to help Liverpool's "great" young players win a trophy next season after signing a new contract.

The 34-year-old defender put pen to paper to extend his stay at Anfield by another year on Tuesday, with Andre Wisdom signing a new four-year deal.

Toure won the Premier League title with Arsenal and Manchester City, as well as winning the FA Cup three times and ended his Ivory Coast career by lifting the Africa Cup of Nations.

After opting to remain on Merseyside, Toure has now set his sights on more glory at club level after a disappointing 2014-15 campaign for Brendan Rodgers' side.

He told the club's official website: "It's fantastic news and I couldn't ask for more. For me, to be able to play for one of the best clubs in the world for longer means a lot to me, so I feel really happy to extend my career at this fantastic club.

"Everything is great for me with the other players, the manager, the club and the fans and I love it here.

"I am one of the most experienced players in the squad and I have to play that role because we have so many young players. For me, it's important that I try to help those young players when they need it. I am happy to do that, I like to take on that responsibility, and I enjoy that role.

"The manager has known me for a long time and we've been speaking very well together. He knows what I can do on and off the pitch.

"I have won some things in my career, but now I want to help the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Jordan Henderson and the other young players win something because they are great, great players.

"If I can help them in any way with my experience to achieve things next season, that would be massive for me."