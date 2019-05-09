Liverpool edge Twitter poll asking which European comeback was better

Liverpool produced the best Champions League comeback of the week, according to an unofficial poll conducted by Press Association Sport.

The Reds rallied from a 3-0 first-leg deficit to beat Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate after a remarkable 4-0 victory at Anfield on Tuesday.

Which Champions League comeback was better?— PA Dugout (@PAdugout) May 9, 2019

Not to be outdone, Tottenham also made hard work of their semi-final tie against Ajax on Wednesday by coming from 3-0 down on aggregate at half-time of the second leg in Amsterdam to win on away goals.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino inspired a stunning comeback (Adam Davy/PA)

The two English sides will meet in Madrid on June 1 to contest the final, but the row over which comeback was better fuelled plenty of debate on Twitter.

A poll conducted by @PAdugout saw 3,779 people cast their vote, with Liverpool claiming 55 per cent of the ballot and striking an early blow to their rivals.