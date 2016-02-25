Liverpool finishing not a concern for Klopp

Jurgen Klopp remains confident Liverpool will find their ruthless streak despite edging past Augsburg 1-0 to move into the Europa League's last 16.

James Milner's early penalty at Anfield proved enough to settle a contest that Liverpool dominated in long spells but failed to put to bed.

The likes of Daniel Sturridge and Jordan Henderson missed glorious chances in the second leg of the last-32 tie against a relatively limited Augsburg side whose best effort came when Tobias Werner was thwarted by Simon Mignolet.

But Klopp explained afterwards: "In the last 10 minutes it was an open game but only because we didn't score enough goals. I think it's absolutely deserved.

"We keep [the goals] for [Sunday's League Cup] final [against Manchester City]. It was a good preparation for the final - we know the way to goal.

"[Sunday] is obviously a completely different game but I'm not frustrated. Football is like this, you have to create chances and we have the quality to score goals, everyone can see this.

"They had brilliant goalkeeping and that amount of luck you need and that's it. We could have done better but that's all.

"We had six or seven good chances and that's enough, in another game we will score goals for sure."

Liverpool remain in the running for both Europa League and League Cup success in Klopp's first season at Anfield, with the German hoping to have a similar squad to pick from for Sunday's final.

When it was suggested Klopp had no fresh injury concerns from Thursday's exertions, he added: "That's how it is at the moment, hopefully when we wake up tomorrow it will be the same.

"Everything is okay, we made the right decisions with the line-up and our style of play.

"We were lively from the first second and showed our minds were not on Sunday's game. That was a good step tonight and we can now watch the draw."