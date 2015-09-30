Liverpool goalkeeper Vigouroux back with Swindon after penny prank

Liverpool goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux has returned Swindon Town on loan after apologising for his novel method of paying a fine.

Vigouroux was fined £50 after arriving late for training with the League One club and opted to pay the penalty in 5,000 one penny pieces - a stunt that saw him sent packing back to Anfield.

But the 21-year-old will now resume a season-long loan after offering an apology that satisfied manager Mark Cooper, who admitted to seeing the funny side of the Chilean's prank.

Vigouroux is back in contention for Swindon's match against Blackpool on Saturday after making his peace with his team-mates following their 2-2 draw with Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday.

"Lawrence is going to come back. He is very humble and very apologetic," Cooper told BBC Wiltshire. "He knows the way he behaved was wrong and he has been in the changing room after the game and apologised to the players.

"He asked them if they wanted him back and they all said yes. Lawrence is an exceptional young goalkeeper and it's important he learns from this little mishap and it will benefit his career going forward."

Cooper added: "It did happen and I thought it was brilliant banter, but in the context it was the wrong way to go about it. We are giving him a second chance and I'm sure he will be grateful."