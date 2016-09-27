Liverpool good enough to win title - Houllier

Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier believes Jurgen Klopp's men are good enough to end the club's title drought.

Klopp's men have made an impressive start to the Premier League season, sitting fourth in the table.

The club are without a league title since 1990, but Houllier – in charge at Anfield from 1998-2004 – believes that could change this season.

"The best is yet to come," the Frenchman said at Soccerex.

"They are definitely good enough."

Klopp's side have netted 16 league goals in six games, second only to high-flying leaders Manchester City.

Houllier has been impressed, saying: "They are entertaining and also extremely efficient. You just have to see the number of goals they score.

"They have a new philosophy and I like the coach."