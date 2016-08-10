Liverpool handed Burton trip in EFL Cup

Liverpool will travel to Burton Albion in the second round of the English Football League Cup after the Championship side beat Bury 3-2 in extra-time in their first-round tie.

Jurgen Klopp's men have been handed a trip to the Pirelli Stadium, while Antonio Conte's Chelsea will host Bristol Rovers or Bristol City in the Italian's first experience of the competition.

First-round giant-killers Luton Town – who beat Aston Villa 3-1 at Kenilworth Road – will entertain Leeds United.

League Two side Blackpool will have the chance to claim a scalp when they travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace, while Hull City will face a long journey south to face Exeter City.

Draw in full(ties to be played week beginning August 22nd)

Accrington Stanley v Burnley

Blackburn Rovers v Crewe Alexandra

Burton Albion v Liverpool

Chelsea v Bristol Rovers/Bristol City

Crystal Palace v Blackpool

Derby County v Carlisle United

Everton v Yeovil Town

Exeter City v Hull City

Fulham v Middlesbrough

Luton Town v Leeds United

Millwall v Nottingham Forest

Morecambe v AFC Bournemouth

Newcastle United v Cheltenham

Northampton Town v West Brom

Norwich City v Coventry City

Oxford United v Brighton and Hove Albion

Peterborough United v Swansea City

Preston North End v Oldham Athletic

QPR v Rochdale

Scunthorpe United v Cardiff City/Bristol City

Reading v MK Dons

Stevenage v Stoke City

Sunderland v Shrewsbury Town

Watford v Gillingham

Wolves v Cambridge United

