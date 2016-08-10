Liverpool handed Burton trip in EFL Cup
Burton Albion needed extra-time to beat Bury and earn a second-round tie against Liverpool in the EFL Cup.
Liverpool will travel to Burton Albion in the second round of the English Football League Cup after the Championship side beat Bury 3-2 in extra-time in their first-round tie.
Jurgen Klopp's men have been handed a trip to the Pirelli Stadium, while Antonio Conte's Chelsea will host Bristol Rovers or Bristol City in the Italian's first experience of the competition.
First-round giant-killers Luton Town – who beat Aston Villa 3-1 at Kenilworth Road – will entertain Leeds United.
League Two side Blackpool will have the chance to claim a scalp when they travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace, while Hull City will face a long journey south to face Exeter City.
Draw in full(ties to be played week beginning August 22nd)
Accrington Stanley v Burnley
Blackburn Rovers v Crewe Alexandra
Burton Albion v Liverpool
Chelsea v Bristol Rovers/Bristol City
Crystal Palace v Blackpool
Derby County v Carlisle United
Everton v Yeovil Town
Exeter City v Hull City
Fulham v Middlesbrough
Luton Town v Leeds United
Millwall v Nottingham Forest
Morecambe v AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle United v Cheltenham
Northampton Town v West Brom
Norwich City v Coventry City
Oxford United v Brighton and Hove Albion
Peterborough United v Swansea City
Preston North End v Oldham Athletic
QPR v Rochdale
Scunthorpe United v Cardiff City/Bristol City
Reading v MK Dons
Stevenage v Stoke City
Sunderland v Shrewsbury Town
Watford v Gillingham
Wolves v Cambridge United
