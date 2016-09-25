Liverpool have unbelievable quality - Milner

James Milner says the pressure is on Liverpool's stars to maintain their recent form due to the strength in depth in the Reds' squad.

Jurgen Klopp's men have taken 13 points from six games and have scored 11 goals in their past three Premier League matches in impressive wins over Leicester City, Chelsea and Hull City.

Milner scored two penalties in Saturday's 5-1 thrashing of the Tigers and says the whole squad is determined to perform as the quality in Liverpool's ranks means there is little room for error.

"You look down the squad list and the quality is unbelievable," Milner told the official Liverpool website.

"You see the bench and some boys have been injured, some players are not in the squad, and the young boys who are knocking around the squad with such quality. It is pleasing.

"And you know if you do not perform, the shirt is going to be taken off you and someone else is going to get the chance. And you do not know how long they are going to have that shirt for.

"You need that competition for places to drive each other on. Hopefully we can keep improving as a team."