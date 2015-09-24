Liverpool hopeful over Lovren, Firmino

Liverpool first-team coach Gary McAllister is hopeful Dejan Lovren and Roberto Firmino have avoided serious injuries.

Lovren and Firmino were hurt in their team's 3-2 penalty shoot-out win over Carlisle United in the League Cup on Wednesday, with the latter substituted in the 35th minute.

Danny Ings' opener had been cancelled out by Derek Asamoah in the first half at Anfield before Liverpool scraped through.

McAllister is worried about Firmino and Lovren, but remains hopeful the injuries are only minor.

"[Lovren] has landed awkwardly. It didn't look too good as he was stretchered off but fingers crossed I don't think it's as bad as it looked," he said.

"[Firmino], like Dejan, landed badly. It was just a ball he went up for and he's landed on the base of his spine, just on his lower back.

"It's an awkward landing but he seems fine as well."