Liverpool missing an end product - Mignolet

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has pointed the finger at his side's poor creative play as the reason for their defeat to Premier League leaders Leicester City.

Jamie Vardy scored a double in the second half, the first of which was a stunning half-volley, to give Claudio Ranieri's men a 2-0 victory at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday.

Liverpool have now won only one of their last five league games and conceded 12 times in the process, a run that has seen them drop to eighth in the table.

Mignolet made excellent first-half saves from Shinji Okazaki and Riyad Mahrez to keep the scores level at half-time, but feels there is only so long you survive when chances are not being created at the other end.

"You can always score a goal on the counter so we were in the game still at half-time, which was positive," the 27-year-old told the club's official website.

"Unfortunately we didn't manage to create the chances we wanted to or score a goal. The end product has not been there.

"We didn't create enough chances to score a goal and when you play this Leicester side away from home you have to make chances to put them under pressure."

Mignolet acknowledged that Vardy's opening goal was an excellent strike and demanded that Liverpool respond by securing a victory at home to his former club Sunderland on Saturday.

"Obviously, it is difficult when you concede [the first goal]," he said. "You have to be there to help the team out and so I was happy at 0-0 at half-time, but second half he scored a great goal.

"The game is played, you can't really change anything anymore, so the only thing you have to do is learn from the mistakes you made and take the positives into the next game.

"When we play at home against Sunderland we have to take the three points."