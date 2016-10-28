Liverpool must be 'angry' to beat teams at the bottom - Can

Emre Can believes Liverpool must be "angry" before games to turn around the club's poor record against teams near the bottom end of the Premier League.

Liverpool travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday, having won just one of their last five league meetings with the Eagles.

The Reds also dropped seven points against the three relegated sides last season.

That pattern has continued this campaign, losing 2-0 to Burnley in August alongside impressive wins at Arsenal and Chelsea.

"It's very important because last year we lost games and dropped points against teams, who were lower down the league," Can told the Daily Mirror.

"So I think we have to be angry before games, but also approach them with confidence because we know our strengths.

"If we can keep playing as well as we can, then hopefully we are capable of winning lots of games.

"Finding that consistency is hard because every single game in the Premier League is very difficult."

Liverpool sit joint-top of the Premier League, level on 20 points with Manchester City and Arsenal.