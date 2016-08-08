Liverpool need a new left-back - Riise

Former Liverpool defender John Arne Riise has urged Jurgen Klopp to bring in a new left-back before the end of this month's transfer window.

Alberto Moreno has been first choice for the Reds in that position since joining from Sevilla in August 2014, but Riise feels the 24-year-old makes too many mistakes to be an undisputed starter.

The former Norway international, who played at Anfield between 2001 and 2008, hopes to see a left-back brought in as one of multiple signings before the window's closure on August 31.

"I can see Liverpool looking for a left back and maybe a few others as well," Riise said to Sky Sports.

"I'm a big fan of his but last year he was caught too many times out of position and I think he needs more competition for his place.

"He's offensive, he's strong, he's quick but you can't get caught out of position that many times."

Riise also offered his verdict on Christian Benteke and believes there is a chance the striker will end up staying if clubs cannot match Liverpool's asking price after he joined them for £32.5million last July.

He added: "Benteke came with a big price tag last year and that is always difficult to handle.

"If nobody offers that sort of money again, he may well stay at Liverpool and prove everybody wrong, but I think it will be good for him to go to a club where he can play regularly."