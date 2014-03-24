Liverpool the neutrals' choice, says Johnson

Brendan Rodgers' men recorded their sixth successive league victory on Saturday, triumphing 6-3 in an action-packed encounter at Cardiff City to remain four points behind leaders Chelsea with a game in hand.

Liverpool have averaged four goals a game during their winning streak and scored 82 times in 30 top-flight outings this term.

Johnson feels he and his team-mates have a wave of support behind them as they seek to claim a first title in 24 years.

"Just to spice things up the neutrals would want to see us win it," the England international told reporters.

"Nobody wants the same teams to be winning it over and over again. I guess the neutrals will be packing a punch for us. We must be good to watch.

"People watch football to enjoy themselves, see goals and see exciting football, and I think we do provide that. I think people will be rooting for us because it will be something different.

"I'm not that surprised by how we're playing. Even last season we were battering teams but not getting the goals.

"At the moment we are playing well and getting the goals. It's a case of staying calm and keeping it going."

Johnson took particular pleasure from Liverpool's victory over Cardiff, with the game representing a potential banana skin after an eye-catching 3-0 victory at Manchester United six days earlier.

"Over the years this type of game has been the most difficult we have had, after a big win," he added.

"Everyone at the club was so high last week after beating Man United and it could have been difficult to raise ourselves to the same heights, playing a game that we were expected to win.

"It showed our character. Those three points were just as important as the ones at United."

Liverpool's next Premier League fixture is at home to relegation-threatened Sunderland on Wednesday.