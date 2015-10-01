Liverpool never doubted themselves - Gomez

Joe Gomez insists Liverpool have always been confident in their potential despite their disappointing start to the season.

Back-to-back Premier League defeats against West Ham United and Manchester United were followed by consecutive 1-1 draws against Norwich City and Bordeaux, while Brendan Rodgers' side required penalties to beat Carlisle United in last week's League Cup third round.

However, some of the pressure on Rodgers was alleviated following Saturday's 3-2 win over Aston Villa, and Gomez is confident the Anfield club can build on that victory against Sion in the Europa League and in this weekend's Merseyside derby.

"I don't think there was much doubt that we were capable of performing [that way]," the defender told Liverpool's official website.

"Everybody is up and positive and just looking forward to the next game and onto the weekend [against Everton] because that's a massive game."

Gomez is hoping for further experience in the Liverpool starting line-up when Sion visit Anfield on Thursday.

"Every game is an opportunity to play and try to prove to the manager and the coaching staff that you're capable of playing in the team," added the 18-year-old.

"It's another good experience for me if I get to play and I just hope that we can get a good result as a team and a win hopefully.

"When you're not in the team you've got to be ready to come in, fit straight in and take it in your stride.

"Whoever plays, that's the most important thing, that we try to continue the momentum from the boys that played at the weekend and try to get another good result."