Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool aren't the best team in Europe – because rivals are stronger

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool cannot be called the best team in Europe because Manchester City are better.

The Reds won the Champions League last season, having lost the previous year's final to Real Madrid.

They also recorded a club-record points total in the top flight in 2018/19, yet still finished second to City.

And Klopp, speaking ahead of his team's trip to Napoli on Tuesday, believes Pep Guardiola's side are stronger than his.

"There are a lot of good teams out there and you have to prove that constantly," he said.

"We cannot be the best team in Europe because Manchester City are the best team in the world - that's the same planet, I heard.

"Last season, we were really good. I'm not too sure we were the best team in Europe, but we were really good in the right moments and that's why we won the Champions League."

Liverpool opened up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table after beating Newcastle 3-1 on Saturday.

