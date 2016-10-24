Liverpool not even close to 100 per cent - Klopp

Liverpool are not even close to playing at 100 per cent this season, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

A narrow 2-1 win over West Brom allowed Klopp's side to move level on points with Manchester City and Arsenal at the top of the Premier League, though they sit in third on goal difference.

Liverpool are unbeaten since a shock 2-0 loss to Burnley in August, and last Monday's 0-0 draw with Manchester United was the only game since that defeat in which they have failed to score.

Klopp, however, is adamant that there can be no excuse among his players for not trying to improve their performances.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's EFL Cup clash against Tottenham, he said: "Nothing we've done so far has been close to 100 per cent. There are a lot of things for us to do better.

"If there weren't things to improve we could go on holiday all week and then just meet on Saturdays.

"Swansea City first half was far away from rhythm. As I've said, it's not like cycling. You can miss it. You need to stay in the race and concentrate, we need to get better.

"Nobody feels that it's not possible to play better. We can defend better, we can attack better, we can create better. A better balance in the game.

"Burnley was not good, Man United was not good, a lot of people said the last 10 minutes against West Brom could have been better.

"It's a lot of things to think about. It's a good thing we have another game immediately, strong team and big opponent."

Klopp's side suffered a penalty shootout defeat to Manchester City in the final of the competition last season, and he is determined to earn a chance for redemption.

"We decided after the game against City that we should try again," he said. "It would be a negative sign if we need to lose a final to feel that. It's an interesting tournament, a big cup, that's why we want to win it.

"I didn't know anything about the final before. When I was there, it's a real final, a real experience."

Klopp went on to praise the efforts of goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, despite admitting that the Belgium international is unhappy at being second choice behind Loris Karius.

"After the last international break I spoke to both of them and we made this decision. That's the ranking. Loris is number one right now, Simon number two," he said.

"Mignolet is a very serious player, a good professional. He's still not happy but you cannot see it in training. He is hard working and improving."