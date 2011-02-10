Liverpool not on list of Suarez suitors

The 24-year-old Uruguayan international scored an incredible 81 goals in 110 league outings prior to joining Kenny Dalglish's rejuvenated Reds for £22.8 million.

He had long been linked with a string of Premier League suitors, with Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea all reportedly keen to add the lethal front-man to their ranks.

Suarez's chances of being bid for by Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger or Carlo Ancelotti during the close-season were enhanced following his performances at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, with his three goals helping Uruguay reach the semi-finals, where they were eliminated by the Netherlands.

However, the summer transfer window came and went with Suarez eventually staying put at the Amsterdam Arena, rather than moving on to either Old Trafford, Emirates Stadium or Stamford Bridge.

And, come January, it was the Reds who were to swoop for his services, with Suarez joining £35 million arrival Andy Carroll at Anfield to try and revive Liverpool's fortunes following a sustained period of strife under, first, Rafael Benitez and Roy Hodgson, culminating in the departure of star striker Fernando Torres to Chelsea.

But prior to the World Cup, while listing the clubs he would be keen to join, Suarez failed to give his eventual new employers a mention, instead revealing his desire to join rivals Manchester United, Arsenal or Chelsea, as well as Barcelona.

"The Premier League is a great competition," he told FourFourTwo.

"If teams like Manchester United, Chelsea or Arsenal come to talk, we'll talk. It would be good to be a very attack-minded club, which suits my game. But, to be honest, my lifelong dream is to play for Barcelona."

Suarez is, as he requested, in an offensively-minded team alongside Carroll, Steven Gerrard, Raul Meireles, Joe Cole, Dirk Kuyt, Maxi Rodriguez and Glen Johnson.

The striker scored his first goal for Liverpool on his debut against Stoke earlier this month.