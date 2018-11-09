Liverpool 'not for sale' after FSG rumours

Liverpool have dismissed speculation that principal owner John W Henry is considering selling the club.

The New York Post claimed Henry, who also owns MLB giants Boston Red Sox via his company Fenway Sports Group (FSG), had "quietly signalled" he was willing to entertain offers in excess of $2billion (£1.53billion) for Liverpool.

A club spokesperson said: "As loathed as we are to give a story of the nature a meaningful response, on behalf of the club's ownership I can completely dismiss this unfounded speculation.

"To repeat, once again, the club is not for sale, including in any 'quiet process' or anything of that nature."

FSG bought the Reds for $477million in 2010 following Tom Hicks and George Gillett's ill-fated stewardship.

In June this year, Forbes valued Liverpool at $1.94billion.