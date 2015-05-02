Liverpool open contract talks with Jones

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers said the club have held talks with second-choice goalkeeper Brad Jones regarding a new contract.

Jones is a free agent at the end of the season and the Australian shot-stopper has not played for Liverpool since Boxing Day after suffering a thigh injury.

But the 33-year-old could extend his stay at Anfield as backup for Simon Mignolet, after Rodgers told reporters: "There have been discussions.

"Obviously, Brad is in his last year but nothing has been resolved on that."

Jones, who arrived from Middlesbrough in 2010, stepped in for the embattled Mignolet and played four consecutive fixtures in all competitions before injuring himself in Liverpool's 1-0 win at Burnley on December 26.