Liverpool owners already planning for next season

The Anfield outfit are on course to win their first English title since 1990, holding a five-point advantage over second-placed Chelsea with three matches to play.

Owners Fenway Sports Group recently visited Merseyside to take in a 3-2 home triumph over Manchester City – a game that has potentially decided the title.

And Rodgers says the owners are delighted with the development at Liverpool before stating long-term success was their aim.

Rodgers told The Liverpool Echo: "It was great to have the owners over.

"It was nice for them because it was such a huge game and obviously it was an emotional time around the Hillsborough anniversary.

"I think they saw the development of the club and of the team and they were very complimentary. It's important for them to see that progress across the football club.

"They are absolutely delighted with what they've seen over the past 20 months and we talked about how we can keep the club moving forward because that's vitally important.

"It's been an ongoing process since I arrived here. We don't want it to be just for this season, we want to sustain it over a longer period.

"That's something that was pretty clear for us all in the discussions we had when I came in. We wanted to establish something that would be in place for a long time."

Rodgers also hinted at a busy close-season in the transfer market as Liverpool prepare for a return to the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool's campaign has been aided by a lack of European football and Rodgers knows additions are necessary to cope with the demands it will bring next term.

"If you want to be challenging on all fronts then you need depth in all departments," he added.