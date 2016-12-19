Liverpool perfect for 'brilliant' Origi - Henderson

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has praised Divock Origi and feels Anfield is the perfect place for the Belgium international to develop.

Origi has been in great form in recent weeks, finding the net in his last five appearances in all competitions, and Henderson is delighted to see the versatile attacker fulfil his potential.

"It is very exciting," Henderson told the Liverpool Echo.

"He is a brilliant lad as well. He works really hard. He has got great potential but he is also producing now.

"I think he is learning a lot from the manager and the coaching staff here. For me, there is no better place in the world for him to be. This is the perfect place for him to learn, improve and get better. The same goes for all of us as players.

"Divock has been brilliant. He might not have got as much gametime as he would have liked over the first few months of this season, but he stayed patient and worked hard. He was training well and just quietly waiting to get his chance.

"Now he has been given it, he is coming up with the goods. He has produced some really good performances and just needs to carry that on."