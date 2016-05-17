Liverpool players have the chance to become Anfield legends - Dudek

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek said Jurgen Klopp's men can become Anfield legends with victory in the Europa League final on Wednesday.

Liverpool eliminated the likes of Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal on the way to their first European final in almost a decade.

Dudek was a key figure in Liverpool's 2005 Champions League triumph in Istanbul, making several crucial saves as the Merseyside club came from 3-0 behind at half-time to defeat AC Milan on penalties in one of the greatest comebacks in football history.

And the 43-year-old believes the current crop of Liverpool players can reach legend status just like that squad if they defeat Sevilla in the Europa League decider.

"Istanbul changed everything for everyone involved in that final," Dudek told the Liverpool Echo.

"People still talk about it 11 years on.

"They still talk about our performance to come back from 3-0 down. People always want to talk to me about my performance.

"We did something in a Champions League final that might never happen again. This club had already won it four times before and had many great legends. Our names were added to the list.

"But every generation needs new legends. I think it's the right time for Liverpool to write a new chapter. It's been 11 years since Istanbul - that's long enough."

He added: "I was in the stand [for the semi-final second leg against Villarreal] watching and many people came to me to ask for photos with their kids.

"It was great. But the dads were having to explain to their kids who I was!

"Let's give this young generation some new legends. You become a legend when you win a European trophy at Liverpool.

"This team have already achieved something by how they have reached the final. Across Europe, everyone has been talking about it. After Dortmund they were saying: 'Did you see this? It was unbelievable. This is the Liverpool we want to see.'

"They have already done something fantastic by getting to the final but the job is not finished yet. There's still work to be done. The mission is not complete."