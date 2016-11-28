Liverpool ready for 'parked buses' - Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his team are ready to play against "parked buses" after extending their unbeaten run.

A Divock Origi goal and James Milner penalty saw Klopp's men to a 2-0 win over Sunderland on Saturday, although they were made to wait until the final 15 minutes at Anfield.

Unbeaten in 14 games in all competitions, Liverpool's free-scoring start to the season has eased.

But Klopp feels his side can cope should teams decide to sit deep – as their two most recent opponents in Southampton and Sunderland have done.

"I think there is no doubt this team is ready to play against parked buses. We have all the skills, but you need to be patient," the German told UK newspapers.

"If you score the first goal early, then we get the second, the third, the fourth. It opens the game but it is all about the timing of when you get the first and the longer you don't, the most important thing is you don't get frustrated because we need to get used to situations like this.

"Last year the games were different with a few teams played defensively against us. This time, because we are better, we have forced them into situations like this."

Beaten just once in the league this season, Liverpool are a point behind leaders Chelsea.

Klopp is prepared for defensive teams, and he warned the other clubs near the top to expect similar.

"Do you think against Arsenal for example teams will think 'it's only Arsenal?' Do you think they will defend high against [Manchester] City, against Tottenham, against all the top teams?" he said.

"It depends on two things – what is their plan and how do you combat that? We use the skills of our players and that leads to a defensive formation of the other team.

"Then it's up to you to create the moments."