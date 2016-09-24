Liverpool refuse to comment on Sakho's social media outburst

Liverpool have refused to respond to comments from defender Mamadou Sakho, in which he hit out at his exile from the first team.

The France international has not featured for Jurgen Klopp since he was sent home from their pre-season tour of United States for a breach of discipline.

Sakho's frustrations at his treatment appear to have boiled over, however, with the 26-year-old claiming he is not even allowed to play for the Under-21 side in messages posted on Snapchat, which have since been removed.

He wrote: "Now it's [been] 3 weeks I am fit to play games. I finish all my rehabilitation work. They don't want me to play also with second team lol! Why I don't know.

"Still working hard like Scouse Soldier! Still not talking cos I want to speak on the pitch... I will speak soon for the people who support me and don't understand the situation.

"Still happy to live in my 'Liverpool Country' with my family, hope to have chance to play soon to give my best like I try to do always.

"I accept my situation but I can't accept the lie... the fans deserve to know the true [sic]! Thanks for your support.

"Six months stay quiet... Have a good night everybody! You'll Never Walk Alone."

Liverpool - who face Hull City at Anfield on Saturday - declined to comment on the issue when contacted by Omnisport.

It has been a difficult year for Sakho, with the centre-back failing a doping test in March and, though he was subsequently cleared by UEFA, he was forced to miss the final eight games of Liverpool's season and Euro 2016.