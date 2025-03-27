Arsenal to make bold move for Liverpool star with uncertain Anfield future: report

Arsenal are hoping to take advantage of a precarious situation unfolding at Liverpool

Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta could both do with improving their respective attacks this summer
Mikel Arteta and Arne Slot (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal could look to take advantage of a developing situation at Liverpool and steal a top-rated player in the summer transfer window.

While the Premier League title race between Liverpool and Arsenal looks over, with the Reds 12 points ahead with nine games remaining, Mikel Arteta and the Gunners hierarchy have started sounding out potential targets in a bid to finally make the last step they need to make from second to first.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have a busy few months ahead attempting to convince players to simply stay at the club, with Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk all notoriously out of contract in the summer.

Arsenal hoping to prise Liverpool star away from Anfield

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 29: Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool celebrates with teammates including Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Liverpool FC at London Stadium on December 29, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Harry Murphy - Danehouse/Getty Images) Arsenal

Arsenal are looking at Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the aforementioned trio all becoming available for free, Arsenal are actually targeting another member of the Liverpool first team.

Arne Slot has reportedly started to make decisions on which players in his squad he wants to keep after a successful first season in charge, where he will move players on in order to prepare for a bumper summer of spending.

EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS - MARCH 04: Myles Lewis-Skelly of Arsenal hugs Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, as he leaves the pitch due to a substitution during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 first leg match between PSV and Arsenal FC at PSV Stadion on March 04, 2025 in Eindhoven, Netherlands. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arteta wants more quality in his side (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal have entered the race to sign Luis Diaz in the summer transfer window, whose future at Anfield is currently up in the air.

The report suggests that Slot has already informed the club and Diaz that he can move in the summer, but Liverpool are keen to keep hold of the 28-year-old. The Colombian has two years remaining on his current contract so can remain at Liverpool if he wishes, though the Dutch boss doesn't see the forward as part of his future plans.

As a result, Arsenal are keen to make a move for Diaz if he does become available, with Barcelona, Juventus, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal all linked with him, too.

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have both failed to nail down the left-wing spot in Arteta's starting XI, with Diaz adding more quality and Premier League experience to that side.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Luis Díaz of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD5 match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid C.F. at Anfield on November 27, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal want Luis Diaz (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Gunners would have to pay a considerable fee to get Diaz out of Anfield, however. Transfermarkt values him at €85m, while the length of his Liverpool contract could see the Reds demand even more for him - especially to a Premier League rival.

In FourFourTwo's view, this is certainly a move that seems plausible when looking at Arsenal's options in the transfer market, but there does seem more of a desire from Diaz to play for Barcelona. If the Blaugrana come calling then that move seems most likely, but if they don't then Arsenal certainly have a chance.

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 

