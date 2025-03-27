Arsenal to make bold move for Liverpool star with uncertain Anfield future: report

Arsenal could look to take advantage of a developing situation at Liverpool and steal a top-rated player in the summer transfer window.

While the Premier League title race between Liverpool and Arsenal looks over, with the Reds 12 points ahead with nine games remaining, Mikel Arteta and the Gunners hierarchy have started sounding out potential targets in a bid to finally make the last step they need to make from second to first.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have a busy few months ahead attempting to convince players to simply stay at the club, with Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk all notoriously out of contract in the summer.

Arsenal hoping to prise Liverpool star away from Anfield

Despite the aforementioned trio all becoming available for free, Arsenal are actually targeting another member of the Liverpool first team.

Arne Slot has reportedly started to make decisions on which players in his squad he wants to keep after a successful first season in charge, where he will move players on in order to prepare for a bumper summer of spending.

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal have entered the race to sign Luis Diaz in the summer transfer window, whose future at Anfield is currently up in the air.

The report suggests that Slot has already informed the club and Diaz that he can move in the summer, but Liverpool are keen to keep hold of the 28-year-old. The Colombian has two years remaining on his current contract so can remain at Liverpool if he wishes, though the Dutch boss doesn't see the forward as part of his future plans.

As a result, Arsenal are keen to make a move for Diaz if he does become available, with Barcelona, Juventus, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal all linked with him, too.

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have both failed to nail down the left-wing spot in Arteta's starting XI, with Diaz adding more quality and Premier League experience to that side.

The Gunners would have to pay a considerable fee to get Diaz out of Anfield, however. Transfermarkt values him at €85m, while the length of his Liverpool contract could see the Reds demand even more for him - especially to a Premier League rival.

In FourFourTwo's view, this is certainly a move that seems plausible when looking at Arsenal's options in the transfer market, but there does seem more of a desire from Diaz to play for Barcelona. If the Blaugrana come calling then that move seems most likely, but if they don't then Arsenal certainly have a chance.