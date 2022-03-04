Liverpool report: Reds legend teases outrageous move for Marcus Rashford
published
Liverpool have one of the strongest attacks in Europe: could they add Manchester United star Marcus Rashford?
Liverpool would be somewhere that Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford would "fit in" according to a former Red.
John Barnes has been speaking about the importance of signing stars who fit into the ethos at Anfield – and chose to take one example from the Merseysiders bitter rivals to prove his point.
"There are lots of players who’d be a good fit for Liverpool, but it’s just pure speculation," Barnes told BonusBetCodes. "Marcus Rashford would fit in at Liverpool."
Barnes was quick to confirm, however, that the Red Devils no.10 was "not coming" – despite how tantalising the idea may be to Reds fans.
Liverpool recently added Luis Diaz as a left-winger to their squad with the Colombian putting in an outstanding performance in the League Cup final. Diogo Jota has been in outstanding form all season, while Mohamed Salah currently leads the Premier League scoring.
There's also the matter for Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho, who almost signed in the January transfer window and is still expected to link up in the summer.
It's likely that Liverpool will have to sell at least one forward in the summer, with midweek hero Takumi Minamino and Champions League final star Divock Origi both struggling for minutes. Sadio Mane has been out of form for much of the season, too, and may be sacrificed at Diaz's expense.
