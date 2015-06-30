Liverpool should get rid of Sterling - Grobbelaar

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar has urged the club to "get rid" of Raheem Sterling, questioning the 20-year-old's qualities as a team player.

The England international has been at the centre of a contract saga over recent months, prompting two bids from Manchester City that have both been turned down.

Sterling's contract expires in 2017 and his future at Anfield appears increasingly uncertain with a third City offer reportedly being readied.

Grobbelaar - who made over 400 appearances for Liverpool - says Sterling has "shot himself in the foot" by openly discussing his refusal of a new deal.

And the 57-year-old feels the club have a ready-made replacement in recent signing Roberto Firmino.

"I think Brendan Rodgers has actually played this very, very well," Grobbelaar told Perform.

"For me, I think Sterling has shot himself in the foot. Yes he can play in Europe at City but he's not going to find it easier playing for City than at Liverpool.

"Having looked at all the trials and tribulations the youngster has caused Liverpool, it's best to get rid of him.

"He's shown himself not to be a team player with Liverpool. He wants to go somewhere else, so let him go.

"With the money for him we've already acquired a player [Firmino] in a similar position for half his price who scores more goals."