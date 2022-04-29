Liverpool star Mohamed Salah wins FWA Footballer of the Year

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has been named the FWA Footballer of the Year to recognise an astonishing season which sees the Reds in contention for an unpredented four trophies.

Salah was voted the Premier League best player of 2021/22 by football writers, beating competition from the likes of Tottenham’s Harry Kane and his own team-mate Sadio Mane.

His performances see him top both the goalscoring and assist charts in the league this season, with 22 and 13 respectively – and with five games still to play.

Mohamed Salah world exclusive! The Liverpool legend on Ballon d'Or glory, his greatest goals – and his Anfield future

The forward was recently named the best right winger in the world by FourFourTwo , and is the cover star of the latest magazine, which features a world exclusive interview with the Egyptian. In it, he opens up on his thoughts about his future at Liverpool, with his contract running down and amid speculation about a move to another European powerhouse.

The Footballer of the Year award is chosen by members of the Football Writers’ Association, and has been awarded annually since Stanley Matthews became the inaugural winner in 1948.

Salah previously won the gong for his performances in 2017/18, and remains the only African to receive it. That year he also received Players' Player of the Year award, Fans' Player of the Year award, the Premier League Player of the Season award, the Football Supporter Association Player of the Year, and the Football Supporters' Federation Player of the Year award – the only player ever to collect a clean sweep in a single season

Speaking to FourFourtTwo, Salah has also made clear his ambition to win the Ballon d’Or – something only Michael Owen has done while a Liverpool player. Salah told FFT: “It would mean a lot to win it. One of my purposes in life is to change the people, especially in my country, an Arab country – that they can achieve what they want to achieve. Those things give them more belief in themselves, that they can do whatever they want.”