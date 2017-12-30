Liverpool star Salah outscoring eight Premier League teams in 2017-18

Mohamed Salah's match-winning brace in Liverpool's 2-1 win over Leicester City took him on to 23 goals in all competitions this season – more than eight sides have managed overall in the Premier League.

New record signing Virgil van Dijk looked on from the stands as Jamie Vardy capitalised on an early lapse to give Leicester a third-minute lead at Anfield but Salah proved decisive with a pair of expert finishes after half-time extending Liverpool's unbeaten league run to 12 matches.

Salah now has 17 in the top-flight alone and six in the Champions League, which is more than bottom two West Brom (18) and Swansea City (19), when their goals in the ELF Cup are taken into account.

Crystal Palace (22), Newcastle United (21), Southampton (20), Brighton and Hove Albion (16), Huddersfield Town (22) and high-flying Burnley (22) are also unable to match Salah's haul.

23 - Mohamed Salah (23 goals) has scored more goals in all club competitions this season than eight Premier League clubs (Crystal Palace, Burnley, Brighton, Swansea, WBA, Huddersfield, Southampton & Newcastle). Sensational.December 30, 2017

The former Fiorentina and Roma star is one goal behind Harry Kane in the Premier League Golden Boot standings. The Tottenham striker has 24 in all competitions, having also struck six times in Europe.

Salah's strikes also took Liverpool to 77 goals in their 30 games in all competitions this term, the Reds' highest return at this stage of a campaign as top-flight club.