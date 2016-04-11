Liverpool target Zielinski confirms contact and Klopp interest
Poland international Piotr Zielinski is on loan at Empoli from fellow Serie A side Udinese.
On-loan Empoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski confirmed contact has been made with Liverpool over a move to the Premier League.
Jurgen Klopp is reportedly an admirer of Zielinski and the 21-year-old Poland international confirmed the Liverpool manager's interest, though he said he has not spoken directly with the German.
Zielinski, who is on loan from fellow Serie A outfit Udinese, scored his fourth goal of the season as Empoli defeated Fiorentina 2-0 on Sunday and he insisted he is solely focused on club and country duties ahead of Euro 2016, starting in June.
"There is a lot of truth in [talk of] the interest of coach Jurgen Klopp in me," Zielinski told Sportowe Fakty.
"There was contact between the clubs, I do not deny this, but personally I have not spoken to coach Klopp.
"I do not want to preoccupy myself now, when we have a few more games to play at Empoli, then there will be the European Championships.
"The club and the national team are now the most important."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.