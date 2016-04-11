Liverpool target Zielinski confirms contact and Klopp interest

On-loan Empoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski confirmed contact has been made with Liverpool over a move to the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly an admirer of Zielinski and the 21-year-old Poland international confirmed the Liverpool manager's interest, though he said he has not spoken directly with the German.

Zielinski, who is on loan from fellow Serie A outfit Udinese, scored his fourth goal of the season as Empoli defeated Fiorentina 2-0 on Sunday and he insisted he is solely focused on club and country duties ahead of Euro 2016, starting in June.

"There is a lot of truth in [talk of] the interest of coach Jurgen Klopp in me," Zielinski told Sportowe Fakty.

"There was contact between the clubs, I do not deny this, but personally I have not spoken to coach Klopp.

"I do not want to preoccupy myself now, when we have a few more games to play at Empoli, then there will be the European Championships.

"The club and the national team are now the most important."