Jurgen Klopp might have let down Liverpool fans hoping for more big stars this summer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned fans not to expect more major incomings at Anfield this summer.

Klopp splashed the cash in 2018 by bringing in Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Alisson for a combined £242 million, but the Reds' investment has paid off so far as they remain locked in a title battle with Manchester City.

Nabil Fekir was lined up for a £53m move last summer but the Reds pulled out after a botched medical.

Although it seems highly likely that the Reds will target a high-profile No.10 like Fekir – perhaps even the France international once again – Klopp has admitted that big spending isn't on the cards this time.

"I don't think this is a team at the moment where we have to spend the big money," said the German.

"The best way to do it is to bring together a group of players, try to develop them together and then stay together for a while.

"And that was maybe the main problem at Liverpool for the last decade. When they had a good team, after a season they went all over the world. That will not happen this year, for sure."