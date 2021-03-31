Liverpool transfer news: Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate undergoes medical ahead of move to Anfield

RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate has already undergone medical tests ahead of a summer move to Liverpool, say reports.

The France Under-21 international has been heavily linked with a switch to Anfield as Jurgen Klopp looks to shore up his defence before next season.

The Athletic reported on Sunday that a deal was at an advanced stage and in the process of being finalised.

Now, French outlet RMC Sport writes that Konate has already passed a medical with the Reds, despite the transfer not being over the line yet.

His representatives remain cautious and insist that several clubs are interested in the centre-back, but the tests suggest a move to Merseyside is only a matter of time.

However, Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche said on Tuesday that Konate’s sale was “not an option”, and the 21-year-old has another two years left to run on his contract in Germany.

Konate’s season has been disrupted by injuries, limiting him to 15 games in all competitions this season for Julian Nagelsmann’s side.

In total, Konate has made 89 appearances for the Bundesliga side and scored four goals since joining from French team Sochaux in 2017.

