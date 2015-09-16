Liverpool want Sakho stay

Brendan Rodgers has insisted that Liverpool want to retain the services of Mamadou Sakho, confirming the defender will start against Bordeaux in the Europa League - and then be offered a contract extension.

France international Sakho made 27 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool last term, but he is yet to play this season - having also been left out of Didier Deschamp's squad for his country's most recent international fixtures.

However, the former Paris Saint-Germain centre back is set to feature against Bordeaux on Thursday, and Anfield boss Rodgers says that there were never any plans to let the 25-year-old leave during the transfer window.

"Mama is a player we want to keep. It was a difficult start for him, like all the players," said Rodgers.

"We won the first few games so it was difficult for him to get in the team, but after the international break he was always going to be needed. He will start [against Bordeaux] and we want to extend his contract.

"It was my approach to this competition when we first came in, it’s a chance to play players who need games."