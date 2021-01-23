Liverpool win can give Burnley FA Cup boost, says boss Sean Dyche

Burnley manager Sean Dyche hopes to use their memorable win over Liverpool to further their FA Cup campaign.

The Clarets ended the Reds’ 68-match unbeaten home league record and secured their first win at the ground since 1974.

Dyche now wants his players to build on the boost that has given them to push on in the cup.

“You can imagine the mood in the dressing room, it’s fantastic after that sort of result,” he said.

“We want to take that thinking as a collective into the cup game at Fulham.

“There has been a good feel from the recent run of games, even with a couple of losses in there, and I think the performances were at least decent.

“We want to keep that going and keep that feeling, but you have to work hard for that feeling and we will have to work hard at Fulham.”

Dyche has made no secret of the fact he prioritises Premier League survival above all else.

And, while a cup run would be welcome, especially for the new owners who took control at Turf Moor at the end of last month, he cannot put too much emphasis on that.

“I’ve had my own little moments in the FA Cup, I think it’s a fantastic competition, but the fact is for a club like Burnley it is important to continue the journey in the Premier League,” he added.

“Not just because of the kudos of the Premier League, but obviously for the financial side and stability of the club.

“It was and, now there are new owners, it still will be. That will always be the focus, but when that whistle blows, trust me, we want to win games.

“It is amazing that. Everyone says it like you can have a cup run and I go, ‘OK I’ll deliver a cup run’.

“They’ve been saying it since I walked in. It’s not easy winning football matches, it’s not easy designing a cup run.

“Our mentality is just the next game. They (Fulham) seemed to have settled their season down after a tricky start and found a formula that seems to have brought them better results or certainly closer games.”