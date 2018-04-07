Liverpool without Salah for Merseyside derby

Mohamed Salah will miss Saturday's Merseyside derby after limping out of Liverpool's Champions League victory over Manchester City on Wednesday.

The Egypt international continued his sensational campaign with the opening goal in Liverpool's 3-0 quarter-final first-leg win, but he was substituted seven minutes into the second half with a groin injury.

Jurgen Klopp told his pre-match media conference the Reds were "trying everything" to get the 25-year-old, who leads the Premier League scoring charts with 29 goals, fit to feature at Goodison Park.

However, he has not recovered in time to make Liverpool's matchday squad, placing his chances of making the second leg against City on Tuesday in doubt.

"Mo's injured," Klopp told Sky Sports ahead of kick-off. "I don't think it's really serious and I hope he can be available for Tuesday."

Salah is one of five changes made by the German with an eye on their trip to Manchester, with fellow forward Roberto Firmino also rested.

The Brazilian is among the substitutes as Danny Ings and Dominic Solanke come into the Reds' front three – the former making his first start since October 2015.

Georginio Wijnaldum, Nathaniel Clyne and Ragnar Klavan are also handed starts as Liverpool look to extend their unbeaten run over the rivals to 17 games in all competitions.

Everton boss Sam Allardyce makes just one alteration to his side as Tom Davies replaces Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who drops to the bench.

That means Wayne Rooney and Morgan Schneiderlin continue in central midfield despite criticism after their performances in the 3-1 defeat to City last weekend.